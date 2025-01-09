Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Albany 8-8, New Hamp. 2-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Albany and New Hamp. are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lundholm Gym. The Wildcats have the home-court advantage, but the Great Danes are expected to win by 9.5 points.

Albany will face New Hamp. after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 161 points. Albany opened the new year with a less-than-successful 73-69 loss to UMass Lowell. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Great Danes in their matchups with the River Hawks: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though they lost, Albany smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UMass Lowell only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They fell victim to a bruising 60-40 defeat at the hands of Vermont. The matchup marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Albany's loss dropped their record down to 8-8. As for New Hamp., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-14.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Albany hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for New Hamp., though, as they've been averaging 15. Given Albany's sizable advantage in that area, New Hamp. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Albany took their victory against New Hamp. in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 91-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Albany since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Albany is a big 9.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Great Danes as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

New Hamp. and Albany both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.