Binghamton Bearcats @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Binghamton 15-14, New Hamp. 15-14

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

New Hamp. and Binghamton are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. The New Hamp. Wildcats and the Binghamton Bearcats are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lundholm Gym in an America East postseason contest. New Hamp. is staggering into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Binghamton will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% worse than the opposition, a fact New Hamp. found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a 68-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Catamounts. New Hamp. has not had much luck with Vermont recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Retrievers by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71.

The Wildcats have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-14 record this season. As for the Bearcats, they now have a winning record of 15-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, New Hamp. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

New Hamp. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147 points.

New Hamp. and Binghamton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.