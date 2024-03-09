Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Binghamton 15-14, New Hamp. 15-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Binghamton and New Hamp. are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. The Binghamton Bearcats and the New Hamp. Wildcats are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lundholm Gym in an America East postseason contest. New Hamp. is crawling into this game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Binghamton will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

On Tuesday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Bearcats made off with a 72-71 victory over the Retrievers.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% worse than the opposition, a fact New Hamp. found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell to the Catamounts 68-64. New Hamp. has not had much luck with Vermont recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Bearcats have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 15-14 record this season. As for the Wildcats, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-14 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Binghamton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Binghamton beat New Hamp. 87-74 in their previous matchup on Saturday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Binghamton since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

New Hamp. and Binghamton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.