Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Bryant 10-7, New Hamp. 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Bryant and New Hamp. are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lundholm Gym. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Bulldogs beat the Bearcats 77-69. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Bryant.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s game on Thursday was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Black Bears by a score of 79-74.

The Bulldogs' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-7. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 99.2 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 9-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bryant have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Bryant and New Hamp. pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, New Hamp. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 9-5 ATS overall, they're only 1-4 when expected to win.

Odds

New Hamp. is a slight 2-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

Series History

New Hamp. and Bryant both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.