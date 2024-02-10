Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Maine 11-12, New Hamp. 13-9

What to Know

New Hamp. is 8-2 against the Black Bears since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Lundholm Gym.

We saw a pretty high 161.5-over/under line set for New Hamp.'s previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They were the victim of a bruising 85-66 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs on Thursday. New Hamp. found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.1% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Black Bears were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday, taking the game 79-72.

The Wildcats' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-9. As for the Black Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 11-12.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given New Hamp.'s sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, New Hamp. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

New Hamp. is a 4-point favorite against Maine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Maine.