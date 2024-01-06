Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: UMass Lowell 9-4, New Hamp. 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

New Hamp. will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The New Hamp. Wildcats and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Lundholm Gym. New Hamp. might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact New Hamp. found out the hard way on Sunday. They took a 85-70 bruising from the Cyclones.

New Hamp.'s defeat came about despite a quality game from Clarence Daniels II, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

UMass Lowell has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 33 points or more this season. They claimed a resounding 116-48 victory over the Lions at home. That 68 points margin sets a new team best for UMass Lowell this season.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 8-5. As for the River Hawks, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

New Hamp. came up short against UMass Lowell in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 75-64. Will New Hamp. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UMass Lowell is a slight 1-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Hamp. and UMass Lowell both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.