Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: UMass Lowell 9-4, New Hamp. 8-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, New Hamp. is heading back home. The New Hamp. Wildcats and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off in an America East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lundholm Gym. New Hamp. might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact New Hamp. found out the hard way on Sunday. The match between the Wildcats and the Cyclones wasn't particularly close, with the Wildcats falling 85-70.

Clarence Daniels II put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds.

UMass Lowell has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 33 points or more this season. They blew past the Lions, posting a 116-48 win at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory UMass Lowell has managed all season.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 8-5. As for the River Hawks, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

New Hamp. came up short against UMass Lowell when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 75-64. Will New Hamp. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

New Hamp. and UMass Lowell both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.