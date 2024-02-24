Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: UMBC 9-19, New Hamp. 15-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the UMBC Retrievers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Lundholm Gym. New Hamp. will be strutting in after a win while the Retrievers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

After a disappointing 54 points in their last contest, New Hamp. made sure to put some points up on the board against the Highlanders on Thursday. The Wildcats came out on top against the Highlanders by a score of 83-78.

Meanwhile, the Retrievers couldn't handle the Black Bears on Thursday and fell 62-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UMBC has scored all season.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 15-10. As for the Retrievers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-19.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, New Hamp. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

New Hamp. is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMBC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..