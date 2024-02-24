Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: UMBC 9-19, New Hamp. 15-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the UMBC Retrievers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Lundholm Gym. New Hamp. will be strutting in after a win while the Retrievers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

After a disappointing 54 points in their last contest, New Hamp. made sure to put some points up on the board against the Highlanders on Thursday. The Wildcats came out on top against the Highlanders by a score of 83-78.

Meanwhile, the Retrievers couldn't handle the Black Bears on Thursday and fell 62-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UMBC has scored all season.

The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 15-10. As for the Retrievers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-19.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

New Hamp. beat the Retrievers 64-58 in their previous matchup back in January. Does New Hamp. have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Retrievers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UMBC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..