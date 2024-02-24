Who's Playing
UMBC Retrievers @ New Hamp. Wildcats
Current Records: UMBC 9-19, New Hamp. 15-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the UMBC Retrievers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Lundholm Gym. New Hamp. will be strutting in after a win while the Retrievers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
After a disappointing 54 points in their last contest, New Hamp. made sure to put some points up on the board against the Highlanders on Thursday. The Wildcats came out on top against the Highlanders by a score of 83-78.
Meanwhile, the Retrievers couldn't handle the Black Bears on Thursday and fell 62-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UMBC has scored all season.
The Wildcats' victory bumped their record up to 15-10. As for the Retrievers, their loss dropped their record down to 9-19.
Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
New Hamp. beat the Retrievers 64-58 in their previous matchup back in January. Does New Hamp. have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Retrievers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
UMBC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..
- Jan 20, 2024 - New Hamp. 64 vs. UMBC 58
- Feb 18, 2023 - New Hamp. 75 vs. UMBC 66
- Jan 21, 2023 - UMBC 80 vs. New Hamp. 69
- Feb 14, 2022 - New Hamp. 68 vs. UMBC 62
- Feb 05, 2022 - UMBC 88 vs. New Hamp. 77
- Jan 10, 2021 - UMBC 68 vs. New Hamp. 66
- Jan 09, 2021 - UMBC 69 vs. New Hamp. 54
- Mar 07, 2020 - UMBC 73 vs. New Hamp. 67
- Feb 15, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. New Hamp. 59
- Jan 18, 2020 - New Hamp. 65 vs. UMBC 60