Halftime Report

Vermont and New Hamp. have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 24-23, Vermont has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Vermont keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-8 in no time. On the other hand, New Hamp. will have to make due with a 2-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Vermont 7-8, New Hamp. 2-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Vermont is preparing for their first America East matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lundholm Gym. The Catamounts are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Vermont is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Elms College 121-37 on Monday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-26.

Vermont was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 16.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss. They took a serious blow against Iowa, falling 112-70. The Wildcats were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 62-33.

Vermont's victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for New Hamp., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-13.

Going forward, Vermont shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Vermont was able to grind out a solid win over New Hamp. in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 66-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Vermont is a big 9.5-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..