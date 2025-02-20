The Binghamton Bearcats will host the New Hampshire Wildcats in America East play on Thursday. Both New Hampshire and Binghamton are coming off last-second victories on Saturday with Binghamton defeating NJIT, 75-71, in overtime to snap a two-game losing streak and New Hampshire defeating UMass Lowell, 80-79. Binghamton is 13-14 overall, including 5-7 in the America East. New Hampshire is 7-20, including 5-7 in the America East. New Hampshire defeated Binghamton, 79-72, at home on Jan. 11 in their first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 6:07 p.m. ET on Thursday from the Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, N.Y. Binghamton is favored by 8.5 points in the latest New Hampshire vs. Binghamton odds, while the over/under is 139.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any New Hampshire vs. Binghamton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 season on a 213-158 betting roll (+1675) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Binghamton vs. New Hampshire. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the New Hampshire vs. Binghamton game:

Binghamton vs. New Hampshire spread: Binghamton -8.5

Binghamton vs. New Hampshire over/under: 139.5 points

Binghamton vs. New Hampshire money line: Binghamton -431, New Hampshire +333

NH: The Wildcats are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last four games

BING: The Bearcats have covered the spread in seven straight games

Binghamton vs. New Hampshire picks: See picks here

Binghamton vs. New Hampshire streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why New Hampshire can cover

The Wildcats are coming off a thrilling 80-79 victory over UMass Lowell courtesy of a stepback 3-pointer as time expired. New Hampshire rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to outscore UMass Lowell, 52-41, over the final 20 minutes and the Wildcats hope to carry that offensive momentum into Thursday. New Hampshire trailed the entire second half before the final shot but rallied in large part due to its success from deep. New Hampshire shot 42.4% (14 of 33) on 3-pointers on Saturday.

New Hampshire is 3-1 over its last four games with its only loss coming to Vermont, who is tied for second in the America East. The Wildcats are 13-7 in their last 20 games against Binghamton. See which team to pick here.

Why Binghamton can cover

If you've been playing Binghamton over the past few weeks, you'd be up a significant amount as the Bearcats have covered the spread in seven straight games. Binghamton is 4-3 overall during that span, but it has significantly outperformed the oddsmakers' expectations in both victory and defeat. The Bearcats are coming off a 75-71 overtime road victory against NJIT on Saturday, covering as 3-point favorites. Binghamton has covered the spread in 75% of America East games (9-3) and home contests (6-2) this year.

The Bearcats are 8-3 ATS off a win as many season-long trends play toward Binghamton's advantage for Thursday. Fifth-year senior guard Tymu Chenery leads Binghamton at 14.2 points per game after leading the Bearcats with 14.9 points per game last year. His experience and playmaking ability, leading Binghamton with 3.2 assists per game, will be integral on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Binghamton vs. New Hampshire picks

The model has simulated New Hampshire vs. Binghamton 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going Over the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Binghamton vs. New Hampshire, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the New Hampshire vs. Binghamton spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 213-158 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.