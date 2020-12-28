The New Hampshire Wildcats are going for the two-game sweep over the Hartford Hawks on Monday when they meet in a key America East Conference matchup. After trailing 40-36 at the half, the Wildcats (2-2) rallied for a 77-69 win on Sunday. New Hampshire moved to 1-0 in conference play and trail UMBC and Stony Brook by one game. The Hawks (5-3) suffered their first conference loss in three tries and are now in fourth in the AEC.

Tip-off from Lundholm Gym in Durham, N.H., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Hartford leads the all-time series 47-29, but the Wildcats lead the series 19-17 in games played at New Hampshire. The Wildcats are five-point favorites in the latest New Hampshire vs. Hartford odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 137. Before making any Hartford vs. New Hampshire picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Hartford vs. New Hampshire spread: New Hampshire -5

Hartford vs. New Hampshire over-under: 137 points

Hartford vs. New Hampshire money line: Hartford +180, New Hampshire -220

HART: Had a five-game winning streak stopped on Sunday, its longest since 2014-15

NH: Returns seven letterwinners, as well as a pair of redshirt freshmen, from last year's roster

Why New Hampshire can cover



Entering the weekend, the Wildcats had four players averaging 10 or more points. They are led by junior forward Nick Guadarrama, who leads the way at 17.7 points per game, including a 19-point performance against Hartford on Sunday. He is also averaging 10 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals. In 29 games last season, including 26 starts, Guadarrama averaged a team-high 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds. He also led the team in points (374), offensive rebounds (69) and field goal percentage (48.0).

Also off to a hot start to the season is junior Jayden Martinez, who poured in 13 points and eight rebounds in the win on Sunday. For the season, he is averaging 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds. He played in all 30 games a year ago, making 21 starts. He averaged 10.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. He led the team with 20 blocks.

Why Hartford can cover

Prior to arriving in New Hampshire, Hartford had been red hot, winning three of five games by double figures. Hartford's only losses this season had been to Connecticut (69-57) and No. 12 Villanova (87-53) in the Hawks' first two games. Senior guard Traci Carter had the hot hand on Sunday against the Wildcats with a team-high 21 points and five steals. For the season, Carter averages 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. He is hitting 79 percent of his free throws.

Also leading the Hartford offense is sophomore guard Moses Flowers, who scored 11 points on Sunday. He is averaging 12 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 assists per game. Last season, Flowers was named to the America East All-Rookie Team. He appeared in all 34 games with 33 starts. He posted the third-most minutes by a Hartford freshman with 925, and also averaged 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He led the Hawks with 56 3-pointers.

