Who's Playing
Albany @ New Jersey Tech
Current Records: Albany 6-13; New Jersey Tech 4-12
What to Know
The New Jersey Tech Highlanders are 0-6 against the Albany Great Danes since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. New Jersey Tech and Albany will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Wellness and Events Center. The Highlanders are out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.
New Jersey Tech was just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 72-71 to the Binghamton Bearcats.
Meanwhile, the contest between Albany and the Bryant Bulldogs on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Albany falling 86-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
New Jersey Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
The losses put the Highlanders at 4-12 and the Great Danes at 6-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Jersey Tech has only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Albany has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Highlanders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Albany have won all of the games they've played against New Jersey Tech in the last nine years.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Albany 64 vs. New Jersey Tech 53
- Jan 15, 2022 - Albany 71 vs. New Jersey Tech 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Albany 76 vs. New Jersey Tech 66
- Jan 17, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. New Jersey Tech 71
- Jan 16, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. New Jersey Tech 75
- Nov 27, 2015 - Albany 74 vs. New Jersey Tech 73