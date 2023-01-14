Who's Playing

Albany @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: Albany 6-13; New Jersey Tech 4-12

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders are 0-6 against the Albany Great Danes since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. New Jersey Tech and Albany will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Wellness and Events Center. The Highlanders are out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.

New Jersey Tech was just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 72-71 to the Binghamton Bearcats.

Meanwhile, the contest between Albany and the Bryant Bulldogs on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Albany falling 86-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

New Jersey Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The losses put the Highlanders at 4-12 and the Great Danes at 6-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Jersey Tech has only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 44th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Albany has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a 3.5-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Albany have won all of the games they've played against New Jersey Tech in the last nine years.