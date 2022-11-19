Who's Playing

American @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: American 1-2; New Jersey Tech 0-3

What to Know

The American Eagles will take on the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while New Jersey Tech will be stumbling in from a loss.

American was able to grind out a solid victory over the William & Mary Tribe on Wednesday, winning 71-64.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech came up short against the San Diego Toreros on Sunday, falling 74-64. A silver lining for New Jersey Tech was the play of Miles Coleman, who had 28 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, American is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on American's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Eagles' victory brought them up to 1-2 while the Highlanders' defeat pulled them down to 0-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: American is 34th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. New Jersey Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 356th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.