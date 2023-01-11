Who's Playing

Binghamton @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: Binghamton 5-10; New Jersey Tech 4-11

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Wellness and Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Highlanders winning the first 67-56 on the road and Binghamton taking the second 68-57.

New Jersey Tech beat the Maine Black Bears 91-83 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats strolled past the New Hamp. Wildcats with points to spare last week, taking the contest 68-50.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Jersey Tech is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped New Jersey Tech to 4-11 and Binghamton to 5-10. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Binghamton have won four out of their last six games against New Jersey Tech.