Who's Playing

Maine @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: Maine 10-14; New Jersey Tech 6-17

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Maine Black Bears will be on the road. Maine and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders will face off in an America East battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Black Bears going off at just a 1-point favorite.

Maine came up short against the Vermont Catamounts on Wednesday, falling 74-65.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech came up short against the UMBC Retrievers on Wednesday, falling 72-63.

The losses put Maine at 10-14 and New Jersey Tech at 6-17. Maine is 4-9 after losses this year, the Highlanders 6-10.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Black Bears are a slight 1-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Jersey Tech have won three out of their last five games against Maine.