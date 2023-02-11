Who's Playing
Maine @ New Jersey Tech
Current Records: Maine 10-14; New Jersey Tech 6-17
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Maine Black Bears will be on the road. Maine and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders will face off in an America East battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Black Bears going off at just a 1-point favorite.
Maine came up short against the Vermont Catamounts on Wednesday, falling 74-65.
Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech came up short against the UMBC Retrievers on Wednesday, falling 72-63.
The losses put Maine at 10-14 and New Jersey Tech at 6-17. Maine is 4-9 after losses this year, the Highlanders 6-10.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey
Odds
The Black Bears are a slight 1-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Jersey Tech have won three out of their last five games against Maine.
- Jan 08, 2023 - New Jersey Tech 91 vs. Maine 83
- Feb 20, 2022 - Maine 65 vs. New Jersey Tech 61
- Jan 02, 2022 - New Jersey Tech 69 vs. Maine 66
- Jan 10, 2021 - Maine 45 vs. New Jersey Tech 41
- Jan 09, 2021 - New Jersey Tech 63 vs. Maine 54