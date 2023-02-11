Who's Playing
Maine @ New Jersey Tech
Current Records: Maine 10-14; New Jersey Tech 6-17
What to Know
The New Jersey Tech Highlanders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Highlanders and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
New Jersey Tech came up short against the UMBC Retrievers on Wednesday, falling 72-63.
Meanwhile, Maine came up short against the Vermont Catamounts on Wednesday, falling 74-65.
The losses put New Jersey Tech at 6-17 and Maine at 10-14. New Jersey Tech is 6-10 after losses this year, the Black Bears 4-9.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Jersey Tech have won three out of their last five games against Maine.
- Jan 08, 2023 - New Jersey Tech 91 vs. Maine 83
- Feb 20, 2022 - Maine 65 vs. New Jersey Tech 61
- Jan 02, 2022 - New Jersey Tech 69 vs. Maine 66
- Jan 10, 2021 - Maine 45 vs. New Jersey Tech 41
- Jan 09, 2021 - New Jersey Tech 63 vs. Maine 54