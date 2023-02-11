Who's Playing

Maine @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: Maine 10-14; New Jersey Tech 6-17

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Highlanders and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

New Jersey Tech came up short against the UMBC Retrievers on Wednesday, falling 72-63.

Meanwhile, Maine came up short against the Vermont Catamounts on Wednesday, falling 74-65.

The losses put New Jersey Tech at 6-17 and Maine at 10-14. New Jersey Tech is 6-10 after losses this year, the Black Bears 4-9.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Jersey Tech have won three out of their last five games against Maine.