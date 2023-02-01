Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: New Hamp. 10-10; New Jersey Tech 6-14

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. New Hamp. and the New Jersey Tech Highlanders will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wellness and Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Jersey Tech winning the first 60-55 on the road and the Wildcats taking the second 83-55.

New Hamp. sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 69-65 victory over the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past Saturday.

Speaking of close games: things were close when New Jersey Tech and the UMBC Retrievers clashed last week, but New Jersey Tech ultimately edged out the opposition 69-65.

The wins brought New Hamp. up to 10-10 and the Highlanders to 6-14. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wildcats rank sixth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.9 on average. Less enviably, New Jersey Tech is stumbling into the matchup with the 16th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Odds

The Highlanders are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Jersey Tech and New Hamp. both have one win in their last two games.