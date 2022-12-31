Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: UMass Lowell 12-2; New Jersey Tech 3-10

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks lost both of their matches to the New Jersey Tech Highlanders last season on scores of 72-77 and 55-59, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The River Hawks and New Jersey Tech will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid win over the Boston University Terriers last week, winning 68-60.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech made easy work of the Saint Elizabeth Eagles on Tuesday and carried off a 79-51 victory.

UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

UMass Lowell is now 12-2 while the Highlanders sit at 3-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The River Hawks are 14th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.4 on average. New Jersey Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The River Hawks are a big 10-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Jersey Tech have won six out of their last nine games against UMass Lowell.