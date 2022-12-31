Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ New Jersey Tech
Current Records: UMass Lowell 12-2; New Jersey Tech 3-10
What to Know
The UMass Lowell River Hawks lost both of their matches to the New Jersey Tech Highlanders last season on scores of 72-77 and 55-59, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The River Hawks and New Jersey Tech will face off in an America East battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid win over the Boston University Terriers last week, winning 68-60.
Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech made easy work of the Saint Elizabeth Eagles on Tuesday and carried off a 79-51 victory.
UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
UMass Lowell is now 12-2 while the Highlanders sit at 3-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The River Hawks are 14th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.4 on average. New Jersey Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey
Odds
The River Hawks are a big 10-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
New Jersey Tech have won six out of their last nine games against UMass Lowell.
- Feb 16, 2022 - New Jersey Tech 59 vs. UMass Lowell 55
- Jan 06, 2022 - New Jersey Tech 77 vs. UMass Lowell 72
- Jan 03, 2021 - UMass Lowell 74 vs. New Jersey Tech 60
- Jan 02, 2021 - New Jersey Tech 73 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Dec 11, 2019 - UMass Lowell 72 vs. New Jersey Tech 66
- Dec 01, 2018 - UMass Lowell 94 vs. New Jersey Tech 71
- Dec 03, 2017 - New Jersey Tech 78 vs. UMass Lowell 65
- Dec 03, 2016 - New Jersey Tech 75 vs. UMass Lowell 74
- Dec 05, 2015 - New Jersey Tech 90 vs. UMass Lowell 77