Who's Playing

Vermont @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: Vermont 16-10; New Jersey Tech 7-18

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders haven't won a contest against the Vermont Catamounts since Dec. 28 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. New Jersey Tech and Vermont will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Wellness and Events Center. The Highlanders are out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.

New Jersey Tech received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 86-67 to the Binghamton Bearcats.

Meanwhile, Vermont took their matchup against the New Hamp. Wildcats on Wednesday by a conclusive 80-51 score.

New Jersey Tech is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with New Jersey Tech, who are 12-11-1 against the spread.

The Highlanders are now 7-18 while the Catamounts sit at 16-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Jersey Tech is 15th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. To make matters even worse for New Jersey Tech, Vermont ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 9.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Vermont's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Catamounts are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Vermont have won five out of their last six games against New Jersey Tech.