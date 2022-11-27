Who's Playing

Wagner @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: Wagner 3-2; New Jersey Tech 1-4

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks are on the road again Sunday and play against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Wellness and Events Center. New Jersey Tech will be strutting in after a win while the Seahawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 82-44 bruising that Wagner suffered against the Seton Hall Pirates last week. Guard Rahmir Moore (15 points) was the top scorer for Wagner.

As for New Jersey Tech, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Sacred Heart Pioneers last Tuesday. New Jersey Tech walked away with an 85-75 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Seahawks are expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Wagner is now 3-2 while the Highlanders sit at 1-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wagner has only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the 31st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. New Jersey Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 348th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Jersey Tech have won two out of their last three games against Wagner.