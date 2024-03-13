Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Air Force 9-21, New Mexico 22-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos and the Air Force Falcons are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center in a Mountain West postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but New Mexico and Utah State didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Lobos fell just short of the Aggies by a score of 87-85. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Despite their loss, New Mexico saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Mustapha Amzil, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Amzil didn't help New Mexico's cause all that much against Fresno State on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaelen House, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 82-73 to the Rams. The match was a 42-42 toss-up at halftime, but Air Force couldn't quite close it out.

Rytis Petraitis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 27 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Lobos' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 22-9. As for the Falcons, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-21 record this season.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: New Mexico have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 28.2 rebounds per game. Given New Mexico's sizable advantage in that area, Air Force will need to find a way to close that gap.

New Mexico and Air Force were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February, but New Mexico came up empty-handed after a 78-77 defeat. Can New Mexico avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

New Mexico has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Air Force.