Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Fresno State 11-18, New Mexico 21-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for New Mexico. They and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Pit. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

New Mexico has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 89-79 to the Broncos on Saturday. New Mexico has struggled against Boise State recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

JT Toppin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. He didn't help New Mexico's cause all that much against Air Force last Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Jamal Mashburn Jr., who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, Fresno State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 74-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolf Pack. Fresno State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite their loss, Fresno State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Isaiah Hill, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Isaac Tavares, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Lobos have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 21-8 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 11-18.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: New Mexico have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Fresno State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.3 rebounds per game. Given New Mexico's sizable advantage in that area, Fresno State will need to find a way to close that gap.

New Mexico beat Fresno State 94-80 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does New Mexico have another victory up their sleeve, or will Fresno State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 18.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.