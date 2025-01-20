Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Fresno State 5-13, New Mexico 15-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Fresno State Bulldogs and the New Mexico Lobos are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday at The Pit. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with six losses in a row, Fresno State finally turned things around against Air Force on Friday. They walked away with a 74-65 victory over the Falcons.

Fresno State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Zaon Collins, who went 7 for 11 en route to 23 points. Collins continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Alex Crawford was another key player, going 8 for 13 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds.

Even though they won, Fresno State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, New Mexico posted their biggest victory since December 14, 2024 on Friday. They put the hurt on Boise State with a sharp 84-65 win. With the Lobos ahead 48-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

New Mexico's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Filip Borovicanin, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds. Borovicanin had some trouble finding his footing against San Jose State on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Tru Washington, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five assists.

Fresno State's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-13. As for New Mexico, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season.

Fresno State came up short against New Mexico in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, falling 103-89. Can Fresno State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Fresno State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.