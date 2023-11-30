Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: La. Tech 5-1, New Mexico 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $26.99

What to Know

La. Tech has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New Mexico Lobos at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Pit. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, a fact La. Tech proved on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 105-65 win over the Bleu Devils.

Meanwhile, New Mexico had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Friday. They put the hurt on the Waves with a sharp 90-71 win. 90 seems to be a good number for New Mexico as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

New Mexico's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Donovan Dent led the charge by scoring 24 points along with 7 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Tru Washington, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 5-1 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.8 points per game. As for the Lobos, their win bumped their record up to 5-1.

La. Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep La. Tech in mind: they have a solid 4-0 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 7.5-point favorite against La. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for New Mexico

Jaelen House: Game-Time Decision (Hip)

Jamal Mashburn Jr.: Game-Time Decision (Lower Body)

Injury Report for La. Tech

No Injury Information