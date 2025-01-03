Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Nevada 8-6, New Mexico 11-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.09

What to Know

New Mexico is 2-8 against Nevada since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at The Pit. The Lobos are coming into the contest hot, having won their last four games.

New Mexico is headed into Friday's match after beating the impressive 161.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Fresno State. New Mexico walked away with a 103-89 victory over Fresno State on Tuesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead New Mexico to victory, but perhaps none more so than Donovan Dent, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus six assists and five rebounds. Dent's performance made up for a slower matchup against Colo. State on Saturday. CJ Noland was another key player, going 11 for 17 en route to 23 points.

New Mexico was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Fresno State only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Nevada's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 69-64 to Utah State. The Wolf Pack didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Nevada's loss came about despite a quality game from Nick Davidson, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, Davidson also racked up six offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February of 2024.

New Mexico has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season. As for Nevada, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-6.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: New Mexico just can't miss this season, having nailed 47.1% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've made 48.7% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

New Mexico barely slipped by Nevada in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 83-82. Will New Mexico repeat their success, or does Nevada have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Mexico is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Nevada has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.