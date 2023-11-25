Halftime Report

New Mexico is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 52-28 lead over Pepperdine.

New Mexico entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Pepperdine step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Pepperdine 3-4, New Mexico 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:45 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:45 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves' road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Mexico Lobos at 6:45 p.m. ET on November 24th at Dollar Loan Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The point spread may have favored Pepperdine last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 90-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Sycamores. Even though they lost, Pepperdine's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.4 points per game (they're now ranked 182nd in scoring overall).

Despite the defeat, Pepperdine had strong showings from Houston Mallette, who scored 31 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds, and Michael Ajayi, who scored 25 points along with 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Meanwhile, New Mexico had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They blew past the Owls, posting a 90-56 win on the road. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.7% better than the opposition, as New Mexico's was.

New Mexico relied on the efforts of JT Toppin, who scored 13 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 blocks, and Donovan Dent, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Tru Washington, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Waves now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Lobos, their win bumped their record up to 4-1.

Pepperdine will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the ten-point underdog. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pepperdine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 10-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Injury Report for New Mexico

Jaelen House: Game-Time Decision (Hip)

Injury Report for Pepperdine