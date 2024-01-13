Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: San Diego State 14-2, New Mexico 13-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the New Mexico Lobos and the San Diego State Aztecs are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at The Pit. New Mexico will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored New Mexico on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 83-73 to the Rebels. New Mexico found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from JT Toppin, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. Jaelen House was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six assists.

San Diego State aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Tuesday extended their overall winning streak to seven. They had just enough and edged the Spartans out 81-78. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 113 points.

Jaedon LeDee continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 31 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Lamont Butler, who scored 16 points.

The Lobos' loss dropped their record down to 13-3. As for the Aztecs, their win bumped their record up to 14-2.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Mexico have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

New Mexico couldn't quite finish off San Diego State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 and fell 73-71. Can New Mexico avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

San Diego State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.