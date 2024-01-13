Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, New Mexico looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but New Mexico is up 40-37 over San Diego State. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just two points.

New Mexico came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: San Diego State 14-2, New Mexico 13-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the New Mexico Lobos and the San Diego State Aztecs are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at The Pit. New Mexico will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored New Mexico last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 83-73 to the Rebels. New Mexico found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from JT Toppin, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. Jaelen House was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six assists.

San Diego State aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Tuesday extended their overall winning streak to seven. They had just enough and edged the Spartans out 81-78. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 113 points.

Jaedon LeDee continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 31 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Lamont Butler, who scored 16 points.

The Lobos' loss dropped their record down to 13-3. As for the Aztecs, their win bumped their record up to 14-2.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. New Mexico hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.3 points per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, New Mexico is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

New Mexico is a 3.5-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.