Halftime Report

The last time New Mexico and San Jose State met, the game was decided by 20 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 39-38, New Mexico has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If New Mexico keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-2 in no time. On the other hand, San Jose State will have to make due with a 4-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: San Jose State 4-5, New Mexico 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for New Mexico. They and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Pit. The timing is sure in the Lobos' favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Spartans have been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, New Mexico was able to grind out a solid victory over USC, taking the game 83-73.

Meanwhile, San Jose State strolled past LBSU with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 82-66.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead San Jose State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Robert Vaihola, who went 5 for 6 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and three blocks. Vaihola continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Donavan Yap, who went 6 for 9 en route to 18 points.

New Mexico's win bumped their record up to 6-2. As for San Jose State, their victory bumped their record up to 4-5.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: New Mexico has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for San Jose State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2. Given New Mexico's sizable advantage in that area, San Jose State will need to find a way to close that gap.

New Mexico took their win against San Jose State in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 95-75. Does New Mexico have another victory up their sleeve, or will San Jose State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 19.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lobos, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Mexico has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.