Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: UT Arlington 2-0, New Mexico 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

UT Arlington has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will take on the New Mexico Lobos at 9:00 p.m. ET at The Pit. UT Arlington might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Saturday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact UT Arlington proved. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Patriots 95-64 at home. With UT Arlington ahead 50-24 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 92 points the game before, New Mexico faltered in their matchup on Thursday. They fell 72-58 to the Gaels.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Donovan Dent, who earned 15 points along with 3 steals.

The Mavericks' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Lobos' defeat dropped theirs to 1-1.

UT Arlington is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-16 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for UT Arlington considering the team was a sub-par 6-20 as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $566.43. On the other hand, New Mexico will play as the favorite, and the team was 16-6 as such last season.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 14.5-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

