Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between New Mexico and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Utah State 55-39.

New Mexico came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Utah State 16-1, New Mexico 14-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Utah State is 9-1 against New Mexico since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at The Pit. Utah State will be looking to extend their current 15-game winning streak.

Even though UNLV scored an imposing 86 points on Saturday, Utah State still came out on top. The Aggies slipped by the Rebels 87-86. Utah State was down 58-45 with 17:43 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy one-point victory.

Utah State relied on the efforts of Ian Martinez, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 5 assists, and Great Osobor, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lobos strolled past the Aztecs with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 88-70. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 5:46 mark of the first half, when New Mexico was facing a 35-23 deficit.

New Mexico's success was spearheaded by the efforts of JT Toppin, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds, and Jaelen House, who scored 26 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Those 16 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

The Aggies' victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 16-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.0 points per game. As for the Lobos, their win bumped their record up to 14-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Utah State and New Mexico are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Utah State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.9 points per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Utah State is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played New Mexico.

Odds

New Mexico is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.