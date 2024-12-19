Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between New Mexico and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-30 lead against VCU.

If New Mexico keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-3 in no time. On the other hand, VCU will have to make due with a 9-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: VCU 9-2, New Mexico 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the VCU Rams at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Pit. The Lobos know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with 82 points or more in their past six games -- so hopefully the Rams like a good challenge.

New Mexico is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Western New Mexico 122-70 on Saturday. The Lobos have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 19 points or more this season.

New Mexico smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, VCU came tearing into Saturday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 26.5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Rams by a score of 76-68.

VCU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Joe Bamisile, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds, and Max Shulga, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Bamisile also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

New Mexico is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for VCU, their win bumped their record up to 9-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: New Mexico has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, New Mexico is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 0-2 against the spread).

Odds

New Mexico is a slight 2.5-point favorite against VCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

