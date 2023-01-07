Who's Playing

California Baptist @ New Mexico St.

Current Records: California Baptist 9-7; New Mexico St. 7-8

What to Know

The New Mexico St. Aggies and the California Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC clash at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Pan American Center. California Baptist should still be riding high after a victory, while the Aggies will be looking to regain their footing.

New Mexico St. came up short against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Wednesday, falling 69-60.

Meanwhile, the Utah Tech Trailblazers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Lancers proved too difficult a challenge. California Baptist strolled past Utah Tech with points to spare, taking the contest 72-58.

New Mexico St. is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

The Aggies didn't have too much trouble with California Baptist at home when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they won 68-57. Will New Mexico St. repeat their success, or does California Baptist have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Mexico St. have won five out of their last seven games against California Baptist.