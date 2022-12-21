Who's Playing

Kent State @ New Mexico St.

Current Records: Kent State 8-3; New Mexico St. 6-4

What to Know

The New Mexico St. Aggies and the Kent State Golden Flashes will compete for holiday cheer at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Don Haskins Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

New Mexico St. simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as they easily beat the Northern New Mexico Eagles at home 95-53.

Meanwhile, the Golden Flashes took their contest at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 106-56 win over the Concord Mountain Lions.

The Aggies are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought New Mexico St. up to 6-4 and Kent State to 8-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Mexico St. have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.90%, which places them 18th in college basketball. But Kent State is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.70%, which places them 10th in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Golden Flashes a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a 4-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.