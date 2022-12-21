Who's Playing

Kent State @ New Mexico St.

Current Records: Kent State 8-3; New Mexico St. 6-4

What to Know

The New Mexico St. Aggies will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes in a holiday battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Don Haskins Center. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

The Aggies took their game at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 95-53 win over the Northern New Mexico Eagles.

Meanwhile, Kent State was fully in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Concord Mountain Lions 106-56 at home.

New Mexico St. is now 6-4 while the Golden Flashes sit at 8-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Mexico St. have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.90%, which places them 17th in college basketball. But Kent State is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.70%, which places them ninth in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Kent State a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.