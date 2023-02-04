Who's Playing
Seattle @ New Mexico St.
Current Records: Seattle 16-7; New Mexico St. 8-14
What to Know
The New Mexico St. Aggies and the Seattle Redhawks are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Pan American Center. The Aggies will be strutting in after a victory while Seattle will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday New Mexico St. proved too difficult a challenge. New Mexico St. managed a 73-67 win over Stephen F. Austin.
Meanwhile, Seattle entered their contest against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Redhawks took a hard 83-68 fall against Abilene Christian.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Aggies are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
It was close but no cigar for New Mexico St. as they fell 69-66 to Seattle in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe New Mexico St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.64
Odds
The Aggies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Mexico St. have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Seattle.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Seattle 69 vs. New Mexico St. 66
- Feb 21, 2022 - New Mexico St. 68 vs. Seattle 55
- Feb 05, 2022 - New Mexico St. 79 vs. Seattle 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - New Mexico St. 65 vs. Seattle 58
- Feb 12, 2021 - Seattle 83 vs. New Mexico St. 72
- Feb 13, 2020 - New Mexico St. 72 vs. Seattle 64
- Jan 18, 2020 - New Mexico St. 75 vs. Seattle 67
- Feb 16, 2019 - New Mexico St. 59 vs. Seattle 53
- Jan 17, 2019 - New Mexico St. 87 vs. Seattle 60
- Mar 09, 2018 - New Mexico St. 84 vs. Seattle 79
- Feb 17, 2018 - Seattle 73 vs. New Mexico St. 63
- Jan 18, 2018 - New Mexico St. 75 vs. Seattle 62
- Feb 25, 2017 - New Mexico St. 86 vs. Seattle 53
- Jan 26, 2017 - New Mexico St. 71 vs. Seattle 56
- Feb 20, 2016 - New Mexico St. 70 vs. Seattle 57
- Jan 21, 2016 - New Mexico St. 68 vs. Seattle 60