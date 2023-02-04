Who's Playing

Seattle @ New Mexico St.

Current Records: Seattle 16-7; New Mexico St. 8-14

What to Know

The New Mexico St. Aggies and the Seattle Redhawks are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at Pan American Center. The Aggies will be strutting in after a victory while Seattle will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday New Mexico St. proved too difficult a challenge. New Mexico St. managed a 73-67 win over Stephen F. Austin.

Meanwhile, Seattle entered their contest against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Redhawks took a hard 83-68 fall against Abilene Christian.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Aggies are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

It was close but no cigar for New Mexico St. as they fell 69-66 to Seattle in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe New Mexico St. will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.64

Odds

The Aggies are a slight 1-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

New Mexico St. have won 13 out of their last 16 games against Seattle.