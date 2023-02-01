Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ New Mexico St.

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 15-7; New Mexico St. 7-14

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Stephen F. Austin and the New Mexico St. Aggies will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pan American Center. The Lumberjacks should still be riding high after a win, while New Mexico St. will be looking to right the ship.

Stephen F. Austin strolled past the Seattle Redhawks with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 79-65.

Meanwhile, New Mexico St. was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 77-72 to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Stephen F. Austin is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Lumberjacks beat the Aggies 69-60 in the teams' previous meeting in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stephen F. Austin since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Stephen F. Austin have won two out of their last three games against New Mexico St.