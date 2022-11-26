Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ New Mexico St.

Current Records: UC Irvine 5-1; New Mexico St. 2-1

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters are 1-3 against the New Mexico St. Aggies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. They will face off against one another at 9:30 p.m. ET at Orleans Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Anteaters made easy work of the Nicholls State Colonels on Friday and carried off an 83-56 win.

Meanwhile, New Mexico St. had enough points to win and then some against the San Diego Toreros on Friday, taking their game 90-77.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UC Irvine is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

UC Irvine is now 5-1 while New Mexico St. sits at 2-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UC Irvine have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 34.80%, which places them ninth in college basketball. But the Aggies rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Anteaters are a slight 2-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Mexico St. have won three out of their last four games against UC Irvine.