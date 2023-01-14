Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ New Mexico St.

Current Records: UT Arlington 5-13; New Mexico St. 7-10

What to Know

Get ready for a WAC battle as the UT Arlington Mavericks and the New Mexico St. Aggies will face off at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Pan American Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

There's no need to mince words: UT Arlington lost to the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 80-48.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for New Mexico St. as they fell 69-66 to the Seattle Redhawks on Thursday.

The Mavericks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take UT Arlington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

UT Arlington is now 5-13 while New Mexico St. sits at 7-10. UT Arlington is 4-8 after losses this season, the Aggies 5-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 10-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.