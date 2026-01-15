The Liberty Flames look to continue their winning ways when they take on the New Mexico State Aggies in a key Conference USA matchup on Thursday night. New Mexico State is coming off a 59-55 loss to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, while Liberty downed Sam Houston State 82-74 that same day. The Aggies (9-6, 2-3 C-USA), who have lost three of four, are 0-3 away from home this season. The Flames (13-3, 5-0 C-USA), who have won seven in a row, are 8-0 on their home court.

Tip-off from Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Va., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Liberty leads the all-time series 3-1, including a 2-0 mark in games played in Lynchburg. Liberty is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest New Mexico State vs. Liberty odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Liberty vs. New Mexico State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 11 on a sizzling 9-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated New Mexico State vs. Liberty 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Liberty vs. New Mexico State:

New Mexico State vs. Liberty spread: Liberty -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook New Mexico State vs. Liberty over/under: 142.5 points New Mexico State vs. Liberty money line: New Mexico State +368, Liberty -488 New Mexico State vs. Liberty picks: See picks at SportsLine New Mexico State vs. Liberty streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Liberty vs. New Mexico State picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (142.5 points). The Over has hit in two of the four meetings between the teams. The over has hit in six of New Mexico State's last eight games, and in three of Liberty's last five. New Mexico State is 3-6 against the spread in its last nine games, while Liberty is 5-4 ATS in its last nine.

The model projects the Aggies to have three players register 10.9 points or more, including Jemel Jones' projected 14.5 points. The Flames, meanwhile, are projected to have five players score 10.4 or more points, led by Kaden Metheny, who is projected to score 19.0 points. The model projects a combined total of 146 points as the Over clears in 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.

The model has simulated this game 10,000 times.