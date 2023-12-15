New Mexico will be looking to extend its eight-game winning streak when it travels to New Mexico State for a rivalry tilt on Friday night. The Lobos (9-1) cruised to a 106-62 win at home when they faced the Aggies (5-6) two weeks ago. They have won two more games in blowout fashion since then, including a 93-76 win over Santa Clara last Saturday. New Mexico State has not picked up a win over a Division I opponent since beating Northern Colorado on Nov. 18.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at the Pan American Center on CBS Sports Network. New Mexico is favored by 14.5 points in the latest New Mexico State vs. New Mexico odds, while the over/under is 153.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico spread: New Mexico State +14.5

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico over/under: 153.5 points

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico money line: New Mexico State: +825, New Mexico: -1430

Why New Mexico State can cover

New Mexico State was not competitive in the first meeting between these teams, but it has a much better chance in the rematch. The Aggies have won six consecutive home games, including their win over Northern Colorado last month. They are coming off a 76-71 win over Northern New Mexico, as Kaosi Ezeagu scored 14 points on 5 of 6 shooting from the floor.

Senior guard Femi Odukale leads New Mexico State with 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, scoring 18 points on three occasions this season. Junior guard Christian Cook (10.9) and junior forward Robert Carpenter (10.5) are both scoring in double figures as well. The Aggies have covered the spread in seven of their last nine Friday home games.

Why New Mexico can cover

New Mexico has been one of the hottest mid-major teams in the country so far this season, winning nine of its first 10 games. Its lone loss came on the road against then-No. 23 Saint Mary's on Nov. 9, but the Lobos have won eight straight games since then. They crushed New Mexico State in the first meeting between these teams, as senior guard Jaelen House racked up 26 of his 28 points in the first half.

The Lobos led by 23 points at halftime and added another dominant half, outscoring the Aggies 51-30 following the intermission. House is one of five double-digit scorers for New Mexico, which is led by senior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. at 18.2 points per game. New Mexico has covered the spread in seven straight games, and it has covered in five consecutive games against New Mexico State. See which team to pick here.

