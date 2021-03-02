The Tuesday college basketball schedule tips at 1 p.m. ET when the New Mexico State Aggies host the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros in El Paso, Tex. UTRGV is 9-6 on the season with a 2-2 WAC record. New Mexico State is 7-7 overall with a 4-6 mark in WAC play. Both teams have had at least nine games postponed or cancelled this season.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Aggies as eight-point favorites in the latest New Mexico State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley odds. The over-under for total points expected is set at 136.5.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for UTRGV vs. New Mexico State:

New Mexico State vs. UTRGV spread: New Mexico State -8

New Mexico State vs. UTRGV over-under: 136.5 points

New Mexico State vs. UTRGV money line: New Mexico State -400; UTRGV +310

What you need to know about New Mexico State



The Aggies haven't had any games cancelled or postponed since January, so they come into this matchup closer to midseason form. They've also won two of their last three games, including an impressive 67-60 victory over Utah Valley, the team in second place in the WAC.

New Mexico State is strong defensively, giving up just 65.2 points per game. Guard Jabari Rice leads the team with 13.2 points per game and knocks down 46.6 percent of his shots from the field.

What you need to know about UT Rio Grande Valley

The Vaqueros have only played four games since Jan. 22 and they've seen six games cancelled or postponed during that span. They're looking for their first win against a D-I opponent since knocking off Dixie State on Jan. 16. Despite the limited recent schedule, UTRGV still has some strengths. The Vaqueros average 77.3 points per game, which ranks inside the top 70 nationally.

They're also elite on the boards, averaging 41.3 rebounds per contest, which ranks 10th nationally. Forward Sean Rhea leads the way in points (15.2) and field goal percentage (53.5). Guard Quinton Johnson II leads the team with 7.2 rebounds and contributes 12.1 points.

