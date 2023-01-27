The No. 25 New Mexico Lobos will try to bounce back from their double-overtime loss to Nevada when they face the Air Force Falcons on Friday night. New Mexico has gone 18-3 through its first 21 games this season, but it is still in fourth place in the Mountain West. Air Force is coming off consecutive losses to San Diego State and San Jose State.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Lobos are favored by 13 points in the latest New Mexico vs. Air Force odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 141.

New Mexico vs. Air Force spread: New Mexico -13

New Mexico vs. Air Force over/under: 141 points

New Mexico vs. Air Force money line: New Mexico -1000, Air Force +650

Why New Mexico can cover

New Mexico is having an outstanding season, which began with a 14-0 start. The Lobos won four straight games earlier this month, including wins over then-No. 23 San Diego State and Boise State, before losing to Nevada in double overtime on Monday. They are two games back of San Diego State in the conference standings, so they should be fully motivated for this matchup.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored a career-high 33 points to lead New Mexico in its loss at Nevada, while Jaelen House and Morris Udeze both had double-doubles. Mashburn has scored in double figures in 42 consecutive games, which is the longest current streak in the conference and the second-longest in the nation behind Detroit's Antoine Davis (130). New Mexico is 13-1 at home this season and has won four straight home games against Air Force.

Why Air Force can cover

Air Force has already pulled off a pair of road upsets in conference play, beating Colorado State as a 9.5-point underdog and beating Fresno State as a 2.5-point underdog. New Mexico is in a letdown spot after a late call went against the Lobos in their double-overtime loss at Nevada on Monday. Udeze was called for a flagrant foul with 14 seconds remaining in double overtime, and Nevada was able to break the tie.

The Falcons are coming off a rough showing at San Jose State on Monday, but they had just played against San Diego State on Saturday night, so it was a tough scheduling spot. They blocked seven shots in the loss to the Spartans, which is their most in a conference game this season. Air Force has covered the spread at an 11-4 clip in its last 15 games, and it has covered in five of its last six road games.

