New Mexico vs. Auburn: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch New Mexico vs. Auburn basketball game
Who's Playing
New Mexico (home) vs. No. 19 Auburn (away)
Current Records: New Mexico 5-1; Auburn 5-0
What to Know
The #19 Auburn Tigers will take on the New Mexico Lobos at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center. Auburn is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
If there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of the Tigers coming into their matchup against the Colgate Raiders last week, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Auburn took their contest against Colgate by a conclusive 91-62 score. Five players on Auburn scored in the double digits: G Samir Doughty (20), G J'Von McCormick (14), C Austin Wiley (13), F Danjel Purifoy (11), and F Isaac Okoro (11).
Meanwhile, New Mexico escaped with a win against the New Mexico St. Aggies by the margin of a single free throw, 78-77. New Mexico's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Carlton Bragg, who had 14 points in addition to six boards, and G JaQuan Lyle, who had 24 points.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 5-0 and the Lobos to 5-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tigers come into the game boasting the 10th most points per game in the league at 87.2. The Lobos have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 11th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.50% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Lobos.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 156
Series History
Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 22, 2015 - Auburn 83 vs. New Mexico 78
-
