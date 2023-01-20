Who's Playing

Boise State @ New Mexico

Current Records: Boise State 15-4; New Mexico 17-2

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos haven't won a game against the Boise State Broncos since Dec. 4 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. New Mexico and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at The Pit. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The San Jose State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Lobos proved too difficult a challenge. New Mexico took their matchup against SJSU by a conclusive 77-57 score. Guard Jaelen House and forward Morris Udeze were among the main playmakers for New Mexico as the former had 20 points and five assists along with six boards and the latter posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Udeze has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Broncos had enough points to win and then some against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Tuesday, taking their contest 77-62. Guard Max Rice was the offensive standout of the contest for Boise State, shooting 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 29 points and five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lobos are expected to win a tight contest. They have been good against the spread at home while Boise State has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

New Mexico is now 17-2 while Boise State sits at 15-4. New Mexico is 15-1 after wins this year, the Broncos 12-2.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.91

Odds

The Lobos are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Mexico and Boise State both have six wins in their last 12 games.