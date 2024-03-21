The ACC meets the Mountain West Conference when the Clemson Tigers and New Mexico Lobos collide in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The sixth-seeded Tigers (21-11) tied for fifth in the ACC. They are making just their third appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2012. Meanwhile, the Lobos (26-9) tied for sixth in the MWC. Last week, New Mexico beat Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State and San Diego State in the conference tournament to earn the MWC's automatic bid in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.



Tipoff is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET. The Lobos are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Clemson vs. New Mexico odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5.

Clemson vs. New Mexico spread: Lobos -2.5

Clemson vs. New Mexico over/under: 151.5 points

Clemson vs. New Mexico money line: New Mexico -147, Clemson +123

CLEM: Joseph Girard III leads the country in free throw percentage (95.6)

N MEX: Jaelen House ranks 12th in the nation in steals per game (2.33)

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson has one of the best players in the ACC in center PJ Hall. A 6-foot-10 senior from Spartanburg, S.C., Hall ranks second in the conference in scoring (18.8 points per game) while also grabbing 6.7 rebounds. He is one of just four players in the country averaging at least 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.

In addition, Clemson has been an excellent free throw shooting team all season. Led by Joseph Girard III, who leads the country in free throw percentage (95.6), the Tigers rank ninth in the nation in free throw shooting (79.0). That bodes well against a New Mexico team that fouls at a high rate (17.6 per game, 242nd in the country).

Why New Mexico can cover

New Mexico is playing its best basketball of the season. Over four games in a dominant MWC Tournament run, the Lobos led for almost 146 minutes out of 160 and trailed for just seven. The Lobos beat three straight opponents - Air Force, Boise State and Colorado State - each by double digits, the first time they had won three straight postseason games by double figures in program history.

In the conference tournament, New Mexico was led by guard Jaelen House. The 6-foot, 175-pound House averaged 23.0 points and 3.5 assists and poured in a game-high 28 points in the championship game victory over San Diego State. For his efforts, he was named the tournament MVP.

