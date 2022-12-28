Who's Playing

Colorado State @ No. 22 New Mexico

Current Records: Colorado State 8-5; New Mexico 12-0

What to Know

The #22 New Mexico Lobos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colorado State Rams and are hoping to record their first win since March 2 of 2019. New Mexico's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Colorado State at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at The Pit. The Lobos are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

New Mexico took their matchup at home last week with ease, bagging a 94-63 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers. Five players on New Mexico scored in the double digits: guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (17), forward Morris Udeze (16), guard Donovan Dent (14), guard KJ Jenkins (13), and guard Jaelen House (10).

Meanwhile, Colorado State came up short against the USC Trojans last Wednesday, falling 73-64. A silver lining for the Rams was the play of forward Patrick Cartier, who had 22 points.

The Lobos are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New Mexico is now a perfect 12-0 while Colorado State sits at 8-5. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Mexico enters the contest with 84.5 points per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Colorado State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 12th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.30%.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Lobos are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado State have won seven out of their last 11 games against New Mexico.