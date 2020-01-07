New Mexico vs. Fresno State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Fresno State @ New Mexico

Current Records: Fresno State 5-10; New Mexico 13-3

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the New Mexico Lobos at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dreamstyle Arena. Fresno State will be hoping to build upon the 81-73 win they picked up against New Mexico the last time they played in last February.

The Bulldogs greeted the new year with a 79-64 victory over the San Jose State Spartans. G New Williams took over for Fresno State, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 41% of their total).

Meanwhile, New Mexico was close but no cigar last Wednesday as they fell 88-85 to SJSU. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Lobos to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the game.

Fresno State's win lifted them to 5-10 while New Mexico's defeat dropped them down to 13-3. We'll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their recent success or if the Lobos bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Dreamstyle Arena -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dreamstyle Arena -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.36

Series History

Fresno State have won six out of their last nine games against New Mexico.