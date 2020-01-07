New Mexico vs. Fresno State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch New Mexico vs. Fresno State basketball game
Who's Playing
Fresno State @ New Mexico
Current Records: Fresno State 5-10; New Mexico 13-3
What to Know
The Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the New Mexico Lobos at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dreamstyle Arena. Fresno State will be hoping to build upon the 81-73 win they picked up against New Mexico the last time they played in last February.
The Bulldogs greeted the new year with a 79-64 victory over the San Jose State Spartans. G New Williams took over for Fresno State, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 41% of their total).
Meanwhile, New Mexico was close but no cigar last Wednesday as they fell 88-85 to SJSU. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Lobos to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the game.
Fresno State's win lifted them to 5-10 while New Mexico's defeat dropped them down to 13-3. We'll see if the Bulldogs can repeat their recent success or if the Lobos bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Dreamstyle Arena -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.36
Series History
Fresno State have won six out of their last nine games against New Mexico.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Fresno State 81 vs. New Mexico 73
- Feb 02, 2019 - Fresno State 82 vs. New Mexico 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - New Mexico 95 vs. Fresno State 86
- Jan 13, 2018 - Fresno State 89 vs. New Mexico 80
- Mar 09, 2017 - Fresno State 65 vs. New Mexico 60
- Feb 18, 2017 - Fresno State 71 vs. New Mexico 61
- Dec 28, 2016 - New Mexico 78 vs. Fresno State 73
- Feb 27, 2016 - Fresno State 92 vs. New Mexico 82
- Jan 02, 2016 - New Mexico 77 vs. Fresno State 62
