The No. 21 New Mexico Lobos will try to remain the lone unbeaten team in college basketball when they face the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday night. They were able to keep their perfect record alive with a 76-75 win at Wyoming on Saturday. Fresno State had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 67-54 loss at Utah State over the weekend.

Fresno State vs. New Mexico spread: New Mexico -200

Fresno State vs. New Mexico over/under: 136 points

Fresno State vs. New Mexico money line: Fresno State +170, New Mexico -200

Why Fresno State can cover

New Mexico is off to a historic start this season, but its schedule has not been particularly challenging, with its best wins coming against Saint Mary's and SMU. The Lobos have already won more games than they did during the entire 2021-22 campaign, suggesting that this could be a somewhat fluky start. They failed to cover the spread as favorites in their 76-75 win at Wyoming on Saturday.

Fresno State is looking to defeat New Mexico for the seventh straight time, and it has won 11 of the last 13 meetings between these teams. The Bulldogs are led by senior guard Jemarl Baker, who is averaging 11.8 points and 2.3 assists per game. Senior forward Isaih Moore is scoring 11.6 points and grabbing 7.8 rebounds, while senior guard Isaiah Hill is chipping in 8.0 points and 2.8 assists.

Why New Mexico can cover

New Mexico became the lone unbeaten team remaining in college basketball when top-ranked Purdue lost to Rutgers on Monday night. The Lobos have put together their second-best start in program history, as the 1967-68 team won their first 17 games. They opened Mountain West play with a dominant 88-69 win against Colorado State before coming up clutch against Wyoming down the stretch.

Guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 20 points against Wyoming and made two free throws with 17.7 seconds remaining to give his team the lead. Fresno State is coming off a 13-point loss to Utah State and has now covered the spread just three times in its last 11 games. The Bulldogs shot 37.3% from the floor, marking the fourth straight game that they have scored less than 60 points.

